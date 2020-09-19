John Richard Canevari Jr. passed away peacefully into the waiting arms of his sister Laurie Canevari and father, John Canevari, on Sept. 16, 2020.
John proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Air National Guard. He leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Michele (Comptois) Canevari; his daughter, Rachel; his son, John Canevari, his wife, Lauren, and granddaughter, Sadie; his four-legged friend, Harry; mother, Beverly (Javarauckas) Canevari; two sisters, Jody Moroni and her husband, Michael, and Stacey McKay and her husband, Joseph; and his nephews, Evan, Jordan, Max, Brandon, Bailey, Daylen, and Conor.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Services will be by invitation only due to COVID-19. For online condolences, please visitwww.brownefuneralchapel.com