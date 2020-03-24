Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East St N Suffield , CT 06078 (860)-668-7324 Send Flowers Obituary

John Sidney Gifford III, 80, of Suffield, beloved husband of the late Dolores (Elcock) Gifford, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.



Born Sept. 23, 1939, in Hartford, he was son of the late John S. Gifford II and Eleanor (Reed) Gifford. John lived in Suffield all his life. John served with the U.S. Air Force Reserves for a short time, after that he worked for Crawford Doors in Suffield for 25 years before going to work for WPCA as a plant operator before retiring. John was very connected to his community, he was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Christ, Suffield, he served on the Sewer Commission, and most important he was a member of the Table of Wisdom at Dunkin Donuts. John was a Little League and hockey coach at one time, and he was an avid New York Yankee fan. He loved to play golf, especially at Airways Country Club in East Granby. He enjoyed going to the casino to play the slot machines, and was always looking to hit it rich with scratch tickets. Above all, he loved attending all of his grandchildren's sporting events.



He is survived by two sons, Shawn Gifford of Enfield, and Timothy Gifford and his wife, Gina, of Suffield; five grandchildren, Brett Gifford and his fiancé, Brittney Zappala, Lauren Bentz and her husband, Kevin, Trevor Gifford, Kylie Giller and her husband, Josh, and Kacey Gifford; and two brothers, James Gifford and his wife, Deanna, of Manchester, and Harry Gifford and his wife, Rosemary, of Windsor Locks. He was predeceased by a son, Lance Gifford.



Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of his family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.



