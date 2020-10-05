1/
John Stephen Foley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Stephen Foley, born on Dec. 26, 1931, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Oct. 2, 2020. He was married to the love of his life, Mary, for nearly 61 years.

John was born to John and Muriel (Kennedy) Foley in New York City and grew up on 48th Street in Astoria, Queens. He studied under the Carmelites at St. Albert's Junior Seminary in Middletown, New York. He graduated from New York University in 1956 with a B.S. degree in Aeronautical Engineering and settled in Manchester to begin a 38-year career at the United Technologies Research Center. He embraced life with great humor and loved all without reservation. His infectious laugh touched so many, and his caring and grateful heart is a legacy he passes on to all those whom he loved. Nothing brought him greater joy than his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; and his six adoring children, Mary Jeanne Mitiguy (Christopher), Sean Foley (Janice Digiovanni), Joseph Foley (Imelda O'Reilly), Teresa Foley, Peter Foley (Stephanie), and Catherine Geib (Andrew). Affectionately known as Gpa, he passes on his love of life and family to his devoted grandchildren, Julia Callan (Jason), Patrick (Madison), and Ryan (Alecia) Mitiguy; Charlotte, Oona, Roswell and Josephine Foley; Hugh and Maeve Geib; and his great-grandchildren, Jack and Jace Callan.

John's purpose in life was to be of use. He felt deeply that we are called to serve; to act justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with God (Micah 6:8). He lived his beliefs through service to his Church and the promotion of social justice. When not with family, John devoted his time to his faith and community. He was a parishioner of The Church of the Assumption, served on the parish council and as Eucharistic Minister; participated in Cursillo, Jewish-Christian dialogue, Small Christian Communities, and Just Faith; and was a dedicated volunteer with the Manchester Area Conference of Churches (MACC). He served on the Democratic Town Committee, the Manchester Interracial Council, the Manchester Human Relations Commission, and as an instructor with the Race Relations Program at Manchester High School. He truly loved his Irish heritage and was selected Marshal for the Manchester St. Patrick's Day Parade in 1997.

John is predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Elizabeth O'Gallagher and Patricia Furey; and his brothers, Vincent and Joseph. He is survived by his brother, Timothy, and sister Mary Martin; and many brothers and sisters in-law, and nieces and nephews.

The Foley family would like to thank Dr. Eyone Jones and his surgical team and the entire nursing and caregiving staff of 3-North at Manchester Memorial Hospital, the Visiting Nurse and Health Services of Connecticut, and Hartford HealthCare Independence at Home for the wonderful care provided in his final days.

Calling hours will be held today, Oct. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 29 West Center St., Manchester.

Family and friends will gather at the funeral home on Oct. 6, at 8:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Church of the Assumption, 27 South Adams St., Manchester at 10 a.m. followed by the burial at St. James Cemetery, Manchester. The Mass will be live streamed on the Tierney Funeral Home Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MACC Food Pantry, P.O. Box 3804, Manchester, CT 06045-3804 or the Hatian Health Foundation, 97 Sherman Street, Norwich, CT 06360.

For online condolences please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Memorial Gathering
08:30 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
The Church of the Assumption
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 4, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 4, 2020
Sweet Thought Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 4, 2020
Dear Mrs. Foley,

We are very sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Foley. He was always helpful to me as a new homeowner so many years ago. Please let us know if you ever need anything.

Doug and Laura
Doug Baker
Neighbor
October 4, 2020
Teresa and family,
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
May family, friends, and the fondest of memories honor your dad, celebrate his life, and be of comfort to you at this difficult time.
Fred
Alfredo DiMauro
Coworker
October 3, 2020
Mary, and family, we are so sorry to read of John's death. I will always be grateful to him for convincing me to sign up as a volunteer with the Race Relations class. He was truly a gift to all of us, and Manchester is the poorer with his loss. We will hold you in prayer. May the angels lead him into paradise, and certainly St. Michael and St. Patrick and St. Bridget will greet him there. Mary, I'm so sorry we can't be there.
Kathleen & Stephen Grover
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved