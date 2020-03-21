Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John T. Mytych. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On March 18, 2020, after a sudden illness, John T Mytych departed this world to rejoin the love of his life, wife Patricia (Brazauskas).John grew up in Hartford, and was a veteran of the Korean War . A talented carpenter, after returning home he became a draftsman at L. F. Dettenborn Woodworking Co. in Hartford. He went on to work for several companies including Young Industries, MEG, US Equipment, S.G. Malazzo, and SAW. John was an active member of St Joseph Church. He enjoyed the fellowship of the Men's Club, and worked Friday night bingo since it began some 40 years ago. He was a fixture, calling that last set of games every Friday. John also worked Polka Fest, Carnival Week and Monte Carlo night, making many lifelong friends in the process. He most recently served St. Joseph Church as a greeter for the 9:30 Mass.John was predeceased by his sister, Stasia Dymarczyk. He will be missed by his children and their spouses, Mary Beth and Brendan McKibbin, John and Karen Mytych and David and Nancy Mytych; as well as the grandchildren who inherited many of his talents, Nicholas McKibbin and wife, Crystal, Ashley Mytych and fiancé, Eric Saunders, Joshua Mytych, Jessica Mytych and Alyssa Mytych. John is survived by his beloved brother, Leonard Mytych, of Maine; and loving sisters, Helen Gworek, Jen Gladczuk, Beverly Brazauskas and Annette Morin; as well as many nieces and nephews; and four great-grandchildren.There are no calling hours due to the coronavirus, but his life will be celebrated in a Mass of Christian Burial at St Joseph Church, Rockville, at some point in the future.An online memorial is available atwhich will also post the date of the funeral Mass.His family is grateful for the gentle care he received from the nursing staff at Rockville General Hospital and the Visiting Nurses Association. Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020

