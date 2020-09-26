John V. McCabe, 55, of Vernon, loving husband of 24 years of Diane (Bisson) McCabe passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.John was born on Sept. 17, 1964, in Manchester son of the late John V. McCabe Sr. and Joyce Chapman. He was raised by his loving Aunt Therese and Uncle Robert Pelton in Vernon, attended local schools and had been a resident of Vernon for most of his life. John was employed as a Machinist for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. He was a longtime fan of the Chicago Bears nd was an avid gamer along with his wife, Diane.In addition to his wife, Diane, John is survived by his two sisters, Patricia Niemann and husband, Tim Tompkins of Manchester and Kimberly Niemann of Glastonbury; his two brothers, Joseph McCabe and his wife, Dawn of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Kenneth McCabe of Vernon; and several nieces, nephews and their families; his three in-laws, Raymond Bisson and his wife, Kathy of Vernon, Denise Maynard and her husband, Chris of Middletown and George Bisson and his husband, Todd Lindberg of Phoenix, Arizona.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Cemetery, Route 74, in Rockville. There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Community for Addition Recovery Inc., 49 Cannon St., Bridgeport, CT 06604.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit