Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John V. Talley. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, John V. Talley, on Sunday, March 29, 2020.



Jack was born on April 4, 1934, in Hartford, and initially resided in Torrington. He lived many years in Manchester, attending middle and high school, marrying, and raising his children. He lived his retirement years in Bolton, before recently moving back to Manchester. Jack graduated from Manchester High School in 1952 and embarked on a relatively brief career as a machinist at Pratt and Whitney. During this time, he met and married his sweetheart, Mary Jane. Shortly thereafter, his three children – Jack Jr., Guy, and Cheri – were born and Jack soon discovered the burgeoning field of information technology or "data processing" as it was called at the time. He quickly mastered the rapidly evolving programming languages and related technologies and worked his way up the ladder at Hartford Insurance Group and Hamilton Standard. Jack then transitioned into a lengthy stint at the State of Connecticut in a technology management role working in conjunction with many state agencies prior to retiring in 1997. Jack was very supportive of his children in the many activities they pursued growing up. Whether it was playing catch in the backyard, taking the boys to Minnechaug Golf Course for 9 holes, driving Cheri to and from her dance lessons, or hauling the whole family to Hogback Mountain in the Pontiac Catalina weekend after weekend for a day of skiing, Jack was always "all in". Our favorite family memories were the two weeks we spent at West Dennis Beach in Cape Cod every summer. In their retirement years, Jack and Mary Jane would spend an entire month on the Cape every summer and also travel far and wide. Portugal, Spain, Ireland, the Caribbean, and Alaska were just several of the many destinations they enjoyed seeing together. Jack loved a competitive game of poker and was passionate about his ability to enhance any dish with his unique (but always secret) blend of seasonings – particularly his famous spaghetti sauce, which was a mainstay at nearly all family dinners and celebrations.



Jack is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Mary Jane (LaShay) Talley; his three children, Jack Talley Jr. and his wife, Anne, Guy Talley and his wife, Shelly; and Cheri Bogner and her husband, Robert; seven grandchildren, Christopher Talley, Andrew Talley, Kristen Talley and her fiancé, Jorge Torres, Sean Talley and his wife, Ellie, CPT Ryan Bogner and his wife, Brienne; Nicholas Bogner, and Olivia Beausoleil and her husband, Hayden; and five great-grandchildren, Aryanna, Janaralys, Nora, Clara, and Laney. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, June LaShay; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Victor and Olive Talley; his



brother, William Talley; and sister, Barbara Barton.



The family would like to thank the Bolton and Manchester Fire Departments for their invaluable assistance over the last few years and Crestfield Rehabilitation Center for their care of Jack. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for the immediate family. A celebration of Jack's life will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at



www.parkinson.org



or to the Bolton Volunteer Fire Department, 168 Bolton Center Road, Bolton, CT 06043.



To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, John V. Talley, on Sunday, March 29, 2020.Jack was born on April 4, 1934, in Hartford, and initially resided in Torrington. He lived many years in Manchester, attending middle and high school, marrying, and raising his children. He lived his retirement years in Bolton, before recently moving back to Manchester. Jack graduated from Manchester High School in 1952 and embarked on a relatively brief career as a machinist at Pratt and Whitney. During this time, he met and married his sweetheart, Mary Jane. Shortly thereafter, his three children – Jack Jr., Guy, and Cheri – were born and Jack soon discovered the burgeoning field of information technology or "data processing" as it was called at the time. He quickly mastered the rapidly evolving programming languages and related technologies and worked his way up the ladder at Hartford Insurance Group and Hamilton Standard. Jack then transitioned into a lengthy stint at the State of Connecticut in a technology management role working in conjunction with many state agencies prior to retiring in 1997. Jack was very supportive of his children in the many activities they pursued growing up. Whether it was playing catch in the backyard, taking the boys to Minnechaug Golf Course for 9 holes, driving Cheri to and from her dance lessons, or hauling the whole family to Hogback Mountain in the Pontiac Catalina weekend after weekend for a day of skiing, Jack was always "all in". Our favorite family memories were the two weeks we spent at West Dennis Beach in Cape Cod every summer. In their retirement years, Jack and Mary Jane would spend an entire month on the Cape every summer and also travel far and wide. Portugal, Spain, Ireland, the Caribbean, and Alaska were just several of the many destinations they enjoyed seeing together. Jack loved a competitive game of poker and was passionate about his ability to enhance any dish with his unique (but always secret) blend of seasonings – particularly his famous spaghetti sauce, which was a mainstay at nearly all family dinners and celebrations.Jack is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Mary Jane (LaShay) Talley; his three children, Jack Talley Jr. and his wife, Anne, Guy Talley and his wife, Shelly; and Cheri Bogner and her husband, Robert; seven grandchildren, Christopher Talley, Andrew Talley, Kristen Talley and her fiancé, Jorge Torres, Sean Talley and his wife, Ellie, CPT Ryan Bogner and his wife, Brienne; Nicholas Bogner, and Olivia Beausoleil and her husband, Hayden; and five great-grandchildren, Aryanna, Janaralys, Nora, Clara, and Laney. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, June LaShay; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Victor and Olive Talley; hisbrother, William Talley; and sister, Barbara Barton.The family would like to thank the Bolton and Manchester Fire Departments for their invaluable assistance over the last few years and Crestfield Rehabilitation Center for their care of Jack. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for the immediate family. A celebration of Jack's life will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation ator to the Bolton Volunteer Fire Department, 168 Bolton Center Road, Bolton, CT 06043.To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close