Service Information Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-6226 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint James Church 896 Main Street Manchester , CT

John Vincent Iuliano, 68, of Naples, Florida, and formerly of Glastonbury, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at home and in the company of family.



John was born May 16, 1951, in Manchester, and became the first in his family to attend college. After graduation from East Catholic High School and Bryant College, he would later go on to earn advanced degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He led an impressive career as a sales executive, and successfully developed teams across numerous organizations. Throughout his career, he remained a steadfast husband and father who had a profoundly positive impact on family and friends alike. He confidently faced all challenges and won a midlife battle against cancer over the course of multiple years. In retirement, he fully dedicated himself to family and grandchildren, doing what he loved most.



He is survived by his devoted wife and best friend of 42 years Karen (Vater) Iuliano of Naples; his two beloved children, Kristen L. (Iuliano) Gould and her husband, Mark, of Marvin, North Carolina, and John R. Iuliano and his wife, Laurie, of Dedham, Massachusetts; and two grandchildren, John and James Iuliano of Dedham. He is preceded in death by mother Julia A. (Luccardi) Iuliano and father John J. Iuliano, owners and operators of Iuliano's Bakery in Manchester, through 1976, where he was raised.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept 23, at 10 a.m. at Saint James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester. Guests are asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery, 360 Broad St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445, in his name and memory. Your donation will go to directly benefit a family like his, so that they too may find additional time with their loved ones.



To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit



www.manchesterfh.com







Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24, 2019

