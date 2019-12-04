John W. Dugas Jr., 86, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and formerly of Enfield, entered into eternal life on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Stuart, Florida.
John was the beloved husband of 67 years to Shirley (Raymond) Dugas. He was born on May 25, 1933, in Nashua, New Hampshire, to the late John W. Dugas Sr. and Irene (Calawa) Dugas. He resided in Port St. Lucie, Florida, for the past 25 years and prior to that in Enfield and North Branford. John served our country proudly with the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War, stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. He retired as a supervisor from Canteen Vending Services after 34 years of service.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, he is also survived by three children; Karen Libby, Jeffrey Dugas and wife Pam, and Joan Nero; his four beloved grandchildren, KayDee Libby, KeriAnn Rubin, and Peter and Jonathan Nero; and two cherished great-grandchildren; as well as a sister, Jacqueline Ford, and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may gather with his family on Friday, Dec. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, with a prayer service at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private in Hazardville Cemetery in Enfield.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019