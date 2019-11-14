Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Freitag Sr.. View Sign Service Information Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home 136 South Main Street West Hartford , CT 06107 (860)-521-4400 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home 136 South Main Street West Hartford , CT 06107 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Bernard Church 25 St. Bernard Terrace Rockville , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John W. Freitag Sr., 87, of Vernon, went to his eternal rest, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.



He was born in Hartford, son of the late Walter and Rose (Ruoff) Freitag. John attended Hartford Public High School, Rockville High School, and the Tunxis Community College management course. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in Okinawa, Japan. John retired from Turbine Controls in Bloomfield after 20 years, and previous to that Veeder-Root in Hartford for 23 years, and also Royal Typewriter in Hartford. He loved gardening, carpentry, cooking, building dollhouses, and puzzles.



John is survived by his children, son John Jr. and his wife, Mary, of Vernon; son Carl and his wife, Dede, of Dayville; daughter Barbararose Flood and her husband, Scott, of Ellington; son David of Vernon; son Daniel and his wife, Christina, of Enfield; son Robert of Vernon; son Edward and his wife, Yanyan, of West Simsbury; and daughter Kitty Johndrow and her husband, Tom, of Belchertown, Massachusetts; grandchildren Daniel McArdel, Cynthia Soto, Carol Fitzpatrick, Nicki Henry, Samantha Monroy, Kevin Flood, Rebecca Freitag, David Freitag Jr., Joshua Freitag, Jessica Roberts, Victoria Freitag, Alexandra Freitag, Elizabeth Johndrow, Matthew Johndrow and their families; and great-grandchildren, Jack, Lilian, Sophia, Max, Enya, Axton, Callie Rose, and Lucy. He also leaves his beloved brother, Herman of Bloomfield; and sister-in-law Phyllis Pallett-Hehn of Westbrook; and many nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Pallett Freitag, and a son, Thomas.



Relatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 136 South Main St., West Hartford. A funeral Mass will be on Monday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Burial will be at St. Bernard Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's research at the following address: Donation Processing, , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at



michaeljfox.org.



