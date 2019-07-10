Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. "Jack" Hitchcock. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Memorial Gathering 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Service 12:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John "Jack" W. Hitchcock, 85, of Enfield passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019. Lovingly known as "the Hammer," he was married to his beloved wife, Shirley (Denton) Hitchcock for almost 65 years.



Born in Hartford, Nov. 16, 1933, he was the son of the late John P. Hitchcock and Alice E. (Andersen) Hitchcock. He was an Army veteran who served during the Korean War. Jack worked for Hamilton Standard for several years before changing careers and working at ABF Freight. In his retired days, he enjoyed working and playing golf at Cedar Knob. He was lucky enough to have two "holes-in-one" and the hill on hole 18 was often referred to as "Hammer's Hill." A devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he will be dearly missed by many family and friends.



Besides his wife Shirley, he leaves five loving daughters, Cheryl Cyranowski of Maine, Cynthia Manzi and her husband, Tim, of Rhode Island, Deborah Montano, Kathy Cassista and her husband, Steve, and Joanne Hitchcock, all of Enfield; eight grandchildren, Justin and Pam Toole, Melissa and Tommy Papa, Christina and Ryan Martin, Jennifer and Matt Brodie, Tommy and Amber Cyranowski, Mandy and Matt Nickerson, Jonathan Dubois, and Breanna Gaioni; and six great-grandchildren, Austin, Madison, Brody, Isabella, Giuliana, and Sophia. John was predeceased by his grandson, Jason E. Hinkel; his brother, Thomas Hitchcock; and his sister, Elaine Canello.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Thursday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield followed by a brief service at noon at the funeral home.



The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, and aids that assisted Jack in his final days.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the



www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org



To leave an online condolence, please visit



www.leetestevens.com







