John W. Young, age 54, of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Capital Caring, Adler Center in Aldie, Virginia, after a long battle with pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer.



Born Friday, Sept. 4, 1964, in Hartford, he was the son of the late John R. Young and Diana Ramsdell. He was the nephew of Norman and the late Evelyn Young whom considered him to be their heart, soul, and treasure.



He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Young and their two sons, Alex and Luke Young; sisters, Corinne (Roger) Wassmuth, of Somers and Kimberly Andrews of Enfield; and a brother, Kenneth (Anicia) Young of Somers; his mother-in-law, Susan MacPherson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; his nephew; and his beloved aunt, Evelyn Young.



John had a 32-year career as an aircraft mechanic with United Airlines, at SFO, LAX, and Dulles where he developed many close friendships. He made multiple trips across the country on his motorcycle and had numerous hobbies and interests. However, being a father to his two sons, Luke and Alex, was his greatest source of achievement, pride, and inspiration. They adored their father. This kind man will be dearly missed and in our hearts forever.



A memorial service will be held Friday Aug. 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle SE, Leesburg, VA 20175, with Pastor Justin Ritt officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Luke and Alex Young College Fund, c/o Elizabeth Young or the Adler Center for Capital Caring, 24419 Millstream Drive, Aldie, VA 20105.



