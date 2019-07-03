Jonathan S. Fox, 76, of Tolland passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019.
He was born Sept. 3, 1942, in Hartford, the son of the late Dr. George and Vivian (Teates) Fox. He was a police officer in the city of Hartford for 25 years. He was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association, Rockville Fish & Game Club, and the Single Action Shooting Society.
He is survived by his longtime companion of 40 years, Regina Stanek of Tolland; his two sons, Alaric Fox and his wife, Lynne, of Willington and Brendan Fox and his wife, Pamela, of McLean, Virginia; his brother, Justin Fox and his wife, Jeanne, of Windsor; and his six grandchildren, Amanda and Ryan Fox, and Christopher, Peter, Caroline, and Elizabeth Fox. He was predeceased by his sister, Jenifer Fox.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195), Tolland. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 3 to July 7, 2019