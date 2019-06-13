Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joni (Samiotis) Sirois. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

On the evening of June 9, 2019, Joni (Samiotis) Sirois of Manchester passed away unexpectedly at St. Francis Hospital. Joni was 66 years young.



Joni was born in Hartford in 1953. She attended high school in Manchester where she met her best friend and lifelong love, Peter Sirois. Joni and Peter married and raised three children during their 46 beautiful years together.



Joni spent her life as a devoted and loving wife, mother, and "mamie." Those that knew her would describe her as a warm, spunky, energetic woman with a zest for life. She never failed to make others smile and laugh (including herself).



Joni had more energy than most. Her morning activities consisted of yoga, kickboxing, and hiking with her dog, Jack. Only allowing herself to relax when she was enjoying her favorite pastime of basking in the sun at the beach or her evening ritual of spending time with her husband on the porch under the stars. Above all, what was most important to Joni was time spent with family.



She is survived by her adoring husband, Peter; daughter, Deana (Warren); sons, Peter Jr. (Julie) and Dustin; mother, Mary Lou; brothers, Steve (Patti) and John (Mary Beth); sisters, Stephanie, Mary Lou (Jimmy), and Deidre; and three grandchildren, Carter, Ty and Hudson-the loves of her life. Joni is preceded in death by her father, Constantino Samiotis.



A service will be held Monday, June 17, at the Church of the Nazarene in Manchester, 218 Main St., at 10 a.m. followed by a burial at East Cemetery in Manchester. A celebration of life will take place at Crystal Ridge Winery in South Glastonbury, 257 Belltown Road, at 12:30 p.m.



Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, is in care of arrangements.



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com



One cannot remember her without smiling. She will be forever in our hearts.







On the evening of June 9, 2019, Joni (Samiotis) Sirois of Manchester passed away unexpectedly at St. Francis Hospital. Joni was 66 years young.Joni was born in Hartford in 1953. She attended high school in Manchester where she met her best friend and lifelong love, Peter Sirois. Joni and Peter married and raised three children during their 46 beautiful years together.Joni spent her life as a devoted and loving wife, mother, and "mamie." Those that knew her would describe her as a warm, spunky, energetic woman with a zest for life. She never failed to make others smile and laugh (including herself).Joni had more energy than most. Her morning activities consisted of yoga, kickboxing, and hiking with her dog, Jack. Only allowing herself to relax when she was enjoying her favorite pastime of basking in the sun at the beach or her evening ritual of spending time with her husband on the porch under the stars. Above all, what was most important to Joni was time spent with family.She is survived by her adoring husband, Peter; daughter, Deana (Warren); sons, Peter Jr. (Julie) and Dustin; mother, Mary Lou; brothers, Steve (Patti) and John (Mary Beth); sisters, Stephanie, Mary Lou (Jimmy), and Deidre; and three grandchildren, Carter, Ty and Hudson-the loves of her life. Joni is preceded in death by her father, Constantino Samiotis.A service will be held Monday, June 17, at the Church of the Nazarene in Manchester, 218 Main St., at 10 a.m. followed by a burial at East Cemetery in Manchester. A celebration of life will take place at Crystal Ridge Winery in South Glastonbury, 257 Belltown Road, at 12:30 p.m.Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, is in care of arrangements.One cannot remember her without smiling. She will be forever in our hearts. Published in Journal Inquirer from June 13 to June 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close