Joseph A. Genco, 91, of Enfield, beloved husband of Margaret (Heepe) Genco, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020.Born in Brooklyn, New York, on Aug. 30, 1928, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Bongiorno) Genco. He married the love of his life, Margaret, in 1957 and they moved to Enfield in 1961 where they raised their family. Joseph worked for Combustion Engineering for 52 years before retiring. A deeply religious man, Joseph taught CCD for over 40 years and was a communicant of All Saints Church in Somersville and St. Bernard Church in Enfield. A loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by all who knew him.Besides his wife, Margaret, he leaves eight devoted children, Stephen Genco, his wife, Cindy, and extended family of Somers, Karen Welch and her husband, Mark, of Somers, Janet Petkis and her husband, Edward, of Stafford, Andrew Genco of Enfield, Denise Connor and her husband, Kevin, of Somers, Matthew Genco and his wife, Christie, of East Longmeadow, Christina Genco and Dave Chittick of Enfield, and Michael Genco and his wife, Katie, of Enfield; and 11 cherished grandchildren, Joseph, Gina and Karisa Welch, Emily and Ethan Petkis, Jenna and Dominic Genco, Hailie and Anthony Genco, and Shane and Ella Connor. He was predeceased by his brother, Salvatore Genco; and survived by his beloved nieces, Kathy Mongello and Sallyann DiRosa.Due to the current health crisis, services will be private.