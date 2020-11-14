Joseph A. Jedynak, Jr., 79, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.He was born in Hartford on April 17, 1941, the loving son of the late Joseph and Jean (Litke) Jedynak. Joseph proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era and for many years he volunteered by providing military funerals with the Connecticut National Guard and the Connecticut State Militia. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an IT specialist in the manufacturing and insurance industries for many years. Joseph served on the Enfield Board of Education, the Enfield Wetlands Commission, and volunteered with Enfield Planning and Zoning. He also served as an Enfield Town Constable and was a longtime member of the Enfield Republican Town Committee. Joseph was one of the founders of the Enfield Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and worked with Chief Edward Richards of the Enfield Fire Dept. and Captain Fred Hall of the Enfield Police Dept. Alongside Fred Hall, he organized the "Freedom Walk" for the benefit of the Wounded Warriors Program. Joseph also served as the District Commissioner of the Boy Scout Council and along with his wife, Terri, he served as a director of the Enfield Sabers II Drum Corp for many years.In addition to his beloved wife, Theresa (Wilenski) Jedynak, Joseph is survived by a daughter-in-law, Donna Jedynak of Plantsville; a sister, Nancy Dounouk and her husband, David, of Florida; a grandson, Luke; two nieces, Susan and Cherylann; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Matthew Jedynak.Committal services with military honors will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Chapel at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Massachusetts. Social Distancing and Masks are required for all attendees. The chapel allows for occupancy of only 10 family members/ friends. All other attendees must remain outside the chapel, regardless of weather, for services.To leave online condolences, please visit