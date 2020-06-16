Joseph A. Pirolo, 73, of Coventry, died Thursday, June 11, 2020.



He was born March 7, 1947, the son of Alphonse Pirolo and Jeannette (Robinson) Pirolo of Queens, New York. His family moved from Queens to Ellington when Joe was 14. He graduated from Ellington High School in 1964, then earned his engineering degree from Hartford Technical College. He was employed by the State of CT Department of Transportation for 35 years and was chief administrator of operations before retiring in 2002. Joe enjoyed music, especially singing harmonies, and playing guitar. In the late '70s and early '80s, he helped form a folk-rock band with friends, playing out at local clubs, outdoor parties, and our living room. More recently, his leisure time was spent shooting skeet and trap at the Fin, Fur & Feather Club in Chaplin. Socializing there and at the Bidwell Tavern in Coventry, Joe made many lasting friendships.



Besides Kathie (Smith) Pirolo, his wife and best friend of 41 years; he leaves his sister, Pamela Pirolo of Tolland; his sister and brother-in-law, Robin and Doug Tintle of Middletown, New Jersey; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patricia and David Wildman of Foxborough, Massachusetts; brother-in-law, Richard Smith of Poway, California; former sister-in-law, Kathy Smith Belanger of Manchester; daughter, Melissa Pirolo and son, Douglas, both of Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Keith Pirolo, Nicole Pirolo, and Kaeleigh Pirolo; as well as many nieces, nephews, godchildren, close friends, and his beloved dog, Zoey.



A celebration of Joe's life will be held in the near future.



Memorial donations may be sent to ECHN Visiting Nurse Association Hospice Team, 8 Keynote Dr., Vernon CT 06066, or to the Fire & EMS Department of Coventry, 1755 Main St., Coventry CT 06238. Both provided the care and compassion needed at the right time. We are truly grateful for their assistance.









