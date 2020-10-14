Joseph A. Scolsky Sr., 83, of South Carolina, formerly of East Hartford, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, of congestive heart failure complicated by COVID-19.Born in Hartford, he was the son of Joseph A. Scolsky and Loretta Brannack Scolsky. Joe was a 1955 graduate of EHHS after which he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He married his high school sweetheart, Joan Granata Scolsky and they had three children. The have been married for 62 years. Joe worked for many years as a self-employed carpet installer. He was a member of Hose Co. 3, the Italian American Club, and the E. H. Elks. He was a parishioner of St. Isaac Jogues Church.In addition to his parent, Joe was predeceased by a daughter, Sharon M. Scolsky, and a grandson, Randy W. Osgood. He is survived by his wife, Joan Granata Scolsky; son, Joseph A. Scolsky Jr.; and daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Ron Jackman, all of South Carolina. He also leaves three grandsons, Rick C. Osgood Jr. (wife Shannon) of Eugene, Oregon, Ryan J. Osgood of Manchester, Joseph D. Scolsky of East Hartford; and his one and only special granddaughter, Deanna S. Scolsky of East Hartford. He is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Helen G. Loehr of Massachusetts, Mary G. Colbert of South Windsor, Dona Granata of East Hartford; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His special four-legged canine companion, Sammy, who was always on his lap, will greatly miss him.Joe lived life to the fullest. He was an avid hunter and very active in the E.H. Little League for many years. He was a big fan of the NY Yankees and the Indianapolis Colts. He loved sharing jokes and making people smile.Services will be at a later date at St. Mary Cemetery in East Hartford.Please share memories at