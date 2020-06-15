Joseph A. Sheils
Joseph A. Sheils, 76, of Willington, the husband of Deanna (Davenport) Sheils, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home.

Born in Houlton, Maine, he was the son of the late Alphonsus and Agnes (McKinnon) Sheils. He had retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft after almost 40 years of service.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Theresa Sheils of Washington, D.C., Thomas Sheils and his wife, Alissa, of Holliston, Massachusetts, and Kathleen Haney and her husband, Robert, of Pomfret; his grandchildren, Emma, Sawyer, Grace, and Dillon; his siblings, Mary Ellen and Peter and his wife, Florence, all of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews.

A lover of music, he enjoyed playing piano for family and friends. He was an avid Red Sox fan who coached Little League, including his son Tom, for many years.

Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
June 16, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Wood
