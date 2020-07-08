Joseph Alphie Plourde, 88, loving husband of the late Mary Lowery Plourde, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home in Oakboro, North Carolina.
Joseph was born Jan. 10, 1932, a son of the late Ernest and Laura Madore Plourde. Joseph was proud to have served his country for over 20 years in the U.S. Army, the U.S. Special Forces (Green Berets), and the 82nd Airborne Division, and was a lifetime member in retirement. He served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars and was awarded the Silver Star, the Soldiers Medal, and many others.
In retirement, "Joe" was an avid card player and enjoyed cribbage, hearts, setback, and rummy. He also enjoyed bowling and loved watching baseball. Joe was a great listener and storyteller and loved to reminisce about his youth in Eagle Lake and his service in the military. One of his favorite things was to "get some chow" (go out to eat). He also loved resting in his favorite chair and tinkering around in his garage. He was a great husband, father, and friend and will be dearly missed. He attended Annunciation Catholic Church in Albemarle, North Carolina.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his brothers, Edford Plourde, Edward Plourde, Guilford Plourde, Camille Plourde, Roland Plourde, Leo Plourde, and Earnest Plourde, and sisters, Laura Ann Plourde and Phoebe Annette Plourde.
Joseph is survived by his daughters, Denise M. Reardon and her partner, Brian Bryant, of Oakboro, North Carolina, Laura A. Hussey and her husband, Michael, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, and Katherine A. Nicknair and her husband, Brian, of Enfield; granddaughters, Crystal Boltz, DeAnna Reardon, and Gabrielle Nicknair; grandson, Dennis Reardon; great-granddaughter, Victoria Feitoza; sisters, Eva Post of Baird, Texas, Edna Soucier of Presque Isle, Maine, and Alice Martin of Tolland; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Salisbury National Cemetery in North Carolina, with Father Fitzgibbons officiating.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
