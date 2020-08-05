Joseph B. Hannigan Jr., 71, beloved husband, father, Papa, and brother, peacefully entered eternal rest on Aug. 2, 2020.



Joe, better known as Sonny to his family, was the devoted son of the late Joseph B. Hannigan Sr. and the late Yvonne (Demuth) Hannigan. Born on Jan. 24, 1949, in Methuen, Massachusetts, his family later made their home in Windsor Locks.



Joe entered the Postal Service right after high school. Known as "Joe the Mailman" for 37 years, he worked every route in town, with special affection for his senior neighborhoods. There wasn't an address in Windsor Locks he didn't know. A 50-year member of the 86th Branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Joe proudly displayed his USPS National Safety Council "Million Mile Club" award for service. That service also carried over to his membership in the Knights of Columbus, earning the prestigious 4th Degree and 22 years serving the town of Windsor Locks as a volunteer firefighter. You could always find Joe behind the screen in the hot dog and hamburger booth at every Fireman's Carnival. Flipping burgers, covered in grease, were some of his fondest memories.



After retiring in 2004, Joe found time to enjoy his favorite pastimes: manicuring his lawn, watching old-time Westerns, catching every inning of every Red Sox game, cringing at his N.Y. Giants, visiting just about every spring training facility in the Cactus League, and spending a day at the track in Saratoga with his beloved friends, Bud and Peg. But nothing made him prouder than to watch his three grandsons swing a bat, catch a pass, or play an instrument.



Joe's most precious accomplishment was his family. His beloved sweetheart, Susan (Wieliczka) Hannigan, was quite literally the girl next door. Joe and Sue were soon to celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary in October.



He is survived by his two children, Amy Mandrola and her husband, Anthony, of Monrovia, California, and Brian Hannigan and his partner, Krystle Kane, of Astoria, New York; and three grandsons, Blaise and Levi Hannigan and Vincent Mandrola. Sonny is also survived by his two sisters, Nancy Gegesky and her husband, Buddy, of West Suffield and Gail Quinn and her husband, Gary, of Ellington; sisters-in-law Laurie Muscarella and her husband, Tony, of Suffield, and Diane Samson and her husband, Dino, of East Windsor; along with father-in-law Stanley Wieliczka of Windsor Locks. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Ricci; brother-in-law, Thomas Wieliczka; and his mother-in-law, Julia (Zimowski) Wieliczka.



No one brought a smile to his face quite like his many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Robert Church, 52 South Elm St., Windsor Locks, followed by burial at St. Mary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either of Joe's favorite organizations: the Windsor Locks Fire Department, 2 Volunteer Drive, Windsor Locks, CT 06096 or The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226.









