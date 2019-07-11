Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Bosco, 89, formerly of Somers, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Suffield by the River surrounded by his loving daughters.



He was born in Arpaise, Italy, Feb. 1, 1930, the loving son to the late Diocleziano and Aurora (DeCaro) Bosco. Joseph married the love of his life, Sarah (Ruggiero) Bosco in 1955 in Benevento, Italy and moved to the United States a year later, where they raised their children and made their home. Joseph and Sarah settled in Enfield and later moved to Somers where they resided for 27 years.



In the early '70s he opened Bill's Auto Body Inc., where he was the owner and president for 30 years. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and was a true animal lover. He collected wooden animals, enjoyed feeding the animals in his yard, and was interested and active in mushrooming. He could always be found with a good book in hand, and enjoyed history, especially taking educational family trips that helped him expand his knowledge. Joseph enjoyed being a host and was filled with great joy each time his friends and family from abroad came to stay with him. He will be remembered as a loving and dedicated father and grandfather and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.



Joseph is survived by four daughters, Dolores Brown and her fiancé, James McGowan, of Enfield, Joanne Dunn and her husband, Michael, of Simsbury, Marisa Costello and her husband, Thomas, of Hingham, Massachusetts, and Teresa Mancini and her husband, Mark, of Somers; nine grandchildren, Nicholas and Victoria Brown, Joseph, Sean, and Michael Dunn, Brendan and Aidan Costello, and Sarah and Caterina Mancini; a brother, Raffaele Bosco and his wife, Rosa, of Siena, Italy; a sister-in-law, Anna Ruggiero of North Carolina; a brother-in-law, Frank Ruggiero and his wife, Loretta, of Suffield; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife of 59 years, Sarah, Joseph was predeceased by a daughter, Aurora "Rori" Bosco; a brother, Angelo Bosco, and sister-in-law, Mary Bosco; a brother-in-law, Leonard Ruggiero; and a son-in-law, Jerry Brown Jr.



The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the entire staff at River's Watch for their compassion and care.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A procession will gather at 9 a.m. at the funeral home Saturday, July 13. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Burial will follow at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.



Donations in memory of Joseph may be made to the , 114 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901, or to Vitas Healthcare, 628 Hebron Ave., Suite 300, Glastonbury, CT 06033.



To leave online condolences please visit



www.leetestevens.com







