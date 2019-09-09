Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Christian Lacker. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





Joe was a native of New York City, New York. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1972. After retiring from the Air Force he worked for the Federal Aviation Administration in Cummington, Massachusetts, until 1989. He moved to Ocala in 2000.



He is survived by his children, Joseph and Dee Lacker, Margaret Rose and William Grady, Michael and Stephaine Lacker; and stepdaughters, Tiesa and Lisa Graf; as well as his many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his first wife, Rosemary Carney Ross; and his wife of 27 years, Carole A. Lacker; brother, Robert Lacker; and his parents, Nathan and Ida Lacker.



He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, and spending time with his family, especially his great-grandchildren who brought him such joy.



His family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A procession will begin Saturday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian of Burial at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Enfield. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.



