Joseph Conrad "Connie" Leroux Jr., 69, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Diane Leroux passed away on Nov. 27, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Connie was born in St. Albans, Vermont son of the late Joseph C. Leroux Sr., and Wren (Buckland) Leroux. He was also predeceased by his in-laws, Michael and Lucille (Miner) Borowiec. He grew up in St. Albans and moved to Windsor Locks in 1954. Connie started as a Cadette at 16 with the Windsor Locks Police Department. He later was hired as a supernumerary with the East Windsor Police Department. He and Diane were married on May 10, 1980, and they made their home in Windsor Locks. He later came back to Windsor Locks Police Dept and became a dispatcher. Connie retired as Dispatcher from the Windsor Locks Police Department in 2015 after 27 years of service. Connie loved to travel, whether it was a day trip or a spontaneous overnight trip. He loved NASCAR and enjoyed watching and attending races. He also loved golfing with his friends and watching golf on TV. He was a past member of the Mason's and the Shriner's. He was a kind, caring, loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many and will be dearly missed.

Along with his wife, Diane of over 40 years he leaves his sons, Joseph C. Leroux III of Kansas, Kerry Leroux of East Windsor, and William Leroux of Windsor Locks; his sisters, Carol Ruggiero (Gary) of Windsor Locks, Evy "Pizza" Kaplan (Fred) of Windsor Locks, He was predeceased by his brother Julian Gamache; he leaves his grandchildren, Nathan, Alex, Amy, Andrew, Asher, and Brianna; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Rita Williams (Steve) of North Carolina and was predeceased by his brother-in law, Michael Borowiec Jr. Connie dearly loved his furry daughter, "Shelby" and was predeceased by his rescued furry daughters Samy and Sadie.

A memorial service will be held on Dec. 2, 2020, from 7 p.m., in the Cremation Society of Connecticut Chapel (located in Carmon Windsor Funeral Home) 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. His family will receive guests prior to the service from 6-7 p.m. Guests are kindly asked to wear face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Burial will be private at the request of his family.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2020.
