Joseph D. Laforte, 77, beloved husband of Dale Fee-Laforte, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Joseph was born on Dec. 28, 1941, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to the late Joseph A. and Lear E. (Douglass) Laforte. Joseph was an honorable man with an extensive educational background. He received a bachelor's degree in economics from American International College in Springfield. He graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1966 with a master's degree and went on to graduate with his Ph.D. in Economics also from the University of Connecticut. Joseph taught at Harvard and UConn and was a professor at several area colleges in the field of economics. Joseph was the supervisor of environmental analysts for the Department of Environmental Protection at the state of Connecticut before he retired after 39 years. Joseph had a passion for hunting and fishing, and was an all-around sportsman and outdoors enthusiast. He was an active member of the South Hadley Sporting Club, Foothills Sporting Club, Ducks Unlimited, NRA and the Hartford Area Business Economists Association. He was dedicated to being an environmentalist and advocated for the preservation of open space. Joseph loved fly-fishing on the Swift River, hunting at "the property" in Stafford Springs, and taught all of his grandchildren how to fish. Joseph made wonderful memories especially while he was camping with his grandchildren and wife in their RV. Joe and Dale loved taking trips across the country and enjoyed their adventures traveling to different countries around the world. Joseph would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need and loved to have good conversations with everyone. His memories will live on through all of his incredible stories.



In addition to his wife of 28 years, Dale Fee-Laforte, Joseph is survived by Dale's two daughters, Monica Messenger of Enfield, and Mindy Slonka and her husband, Thomas, of Belchertown, Massachusetts; sister, Pam Laforte of Indian Orchard, Massachusetts; brother in-laws, Donald, Dennis, Dean (Debbie), Dwayne (Holly); sisters in-law, Dianne (Gary), Dolores (Alan); grandchildren, Christina, Jesse, Tommy, Carolyn, Abigail, Adam; and great-grandchildren; his goddaughter, Leslie; son in-law Tom Messenger; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Monday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, CT 06082. A service will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations can be made to the South Hadley Sportsman Club, C/O Dean Dextraze, 152 Farnsworth St., Chicopee, MA and/or the Enfield EMTs, 126 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.



