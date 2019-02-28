Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph D. Valenti Sr., 77, of East Hartford, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at his home.



Born in Hartford April 17, 1941, a son of the late Joseph J. and Jeannette (Tripp) Valenti, he had been a lifelong resident of East Hartford. Joseph was a graduate of East Hartford High School and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for over 35 years by Cellu-Tissue Paper Co., East Hartford. He was a member of the former VFW Post 2083, East Hartford, and the National Audubon Society. He was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed fishing, while being a loyal fan of the New York Yankees and Boston Celtics. He also cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Joseph left lasting memories and will be missed by those who loved him, including his daughter, Nicole (Valenti) Tribble and her husband, David, of Bristol; his son, Joseph D. Valenti Jr. of East Hartford; five grandchildren, Sean T. Burke, Tony Tribble, Joseph Valenti, Christopher Valenti, and Janet Valenti; two sisters, Judith Valenti of Glastonbury, Joanne Toce and her husband, Dino, of East Hartford; two brothers, James Valenti and his wife, Cheryl, of Palm Bay, Florida, Jeffery Valenti and his wife, Margaret, of Franklin, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, former co-workers, and dear friends.



A memorial service celebrating Joseph's life will be Saturday, March 2, at noon at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home chapel Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.



For online expressions of sympathy to the family visit



www.desopoeh.com







30 Carter Street

East Hartford , CT 06118

