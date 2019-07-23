Joseph David Raymond, 79, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully July 19, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
David was born Dec. 23, 1939, in Hartford, the son of the late Michael Joseph Sr. and Teresa Raymond, brother of the late Michael Joseph Jr. and Marilyn Raymond. David proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked at Hartford Mack and the CT Co-op.
David will be sadly missed by his beloved nieces, Teresa, Angela, and Mary-Lynne Raymond and Julie Marsh and her husband, Greg. He also leaves Meredith Campanelli, "the love of his life" and Laurie, daughter of his heart; and Jim Fontaine and children, Shyanne, Carlina, Ivy-Lynne, Charlie-Kate, and Alton; and so many nieces, nephews, family, caregiver, and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church (St. Edmund Campion Parish) 370 May Road, East Hartford. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial with military honors will follow at Silver Lane Cemetery.
There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David's name may be made to St. Edmund Campion Parish, 370 May Road, East Hartford, CT 06118.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 23 to July 27, 2019