1/
Joseph Donald Mann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Donald Mann, beloved husband of the late Mary Mann, of Westerly, Rhode Island passed away at The Westerly Health Center on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the age of 84.

Born in Cranston, Rhode Island, he was the son of the late Joseph and Gertrude Mann. Donald is survived by his children, Jeffrey D. Mann (Karen) of Norwich, and Susan K. Mann (Beth) of Orange. He also leaves his grandchildren, Matthew and Olivia Greene.

Donald attended the University of Rhode Island and was a member of the engineering fraternity where he made several lifelong friends. He received a B.S. in Engineering in 1958 and went on to a lifelong career at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford. He retired as the Vice President of Spare Parts Support in 1991.

Don was an avid fisherman, boater and golfer. He spent every weekend he could fishing for bluefish and striped bass in the Sound. He was a communicant of St. Clare Church in Westerly, RI. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was also a member of the Westerly Yacht Club and the Knights of Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Joe's memory.All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit

www.gaffneydolan

funeralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved