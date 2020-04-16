Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. Bloniarz. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph E. Bloniarz, 91, joined his beloved Theresa into eternal rest with family by his side on Saturday, April 11, 2020.



He was born in Rockville, son of the late Kazimier "Charles" and Sophia (Kobac) Bloniarz. He grew up in Rockville and moved to Enfield in 1955. Joseph was a machinist for many years subsequently owning his own Tool & Dye business until his retirement. He was a World War II army veteran and a communicant of St. Adalbert Church of St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish. Dad and Mom spent many years going to polka festivals and later on enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino, (never winning the big money). After wintering in Florida, they would come home to make the traditional Easter kielbasa. And don't forget those infamous eyebrows!



He was predeceased by his wife, Theresa (Stachowiak) Bloniarz; his parents; and 11 siblings. He leaves a son, Michael J. Bloniarz of Enfield; six daughters, Sandra L. Govoni and her husband, John, of Broad Brook, Joanne Baronowskus of Enfield, Carol A. Schadlich and her husband, James, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathryn Best and her husband, David, of Fort Myers, Florida, Christine Van Gilder and her husband, James, of Enfield, Maryanne Czajkowski and her husband, Edward, of Enfield. He also leaves 12 grandchildren, Lynn Killenbeck and her husband, Matthew, Jarett Schadlich, Joseph Van Gilder, Laura Govoni, Brian Govoni, Jeffrey Van Gilder, Karl Schadlich and his wife, Megan, Benjamin Schadlich and his wife, Sara, Ellen Czajkowski, Peter Czajkowski, Rachel Van Gilder and her fiancé, Chase Guillemette, Ashley Van Gilder; five great-grandchildren, Mia Santina Van Gilder, Colton Killenbeck, Skylar Schadlich, Brooklyn Killenbeck, and Felix Schadlich. In addition, Joe leaves his sister, Charlotte Bielski of Enfield; a sister-in-law, Theresa Bloniarz of Vernon; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Lynette for her wonderful dedication in caring for our dad.



Should family and friends desire, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.



The burial will be private and Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit



