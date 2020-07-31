Joseph E. McCuen Jr., 91, of Stafford Springs and formerly of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to the late Therese G. (Gagnon) McCuen.Born on Dec. 27, 1928, in Hartford to the late Joseph E. Sr. and Minnie (Ammerman) McCuen. He had resided in Enfield for 57 years and the past three years in Stafford Springs. Joseph served his country proudly with the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1949 during WWII. Prior to retiring in 1991, he was employed with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 40-plus years of service. In his leisure time Joe enjoyed fishing, he was avid New York Giants, Red Sox, and UConn women's basketball fan, and a member of St. Martha Church, Enfield.Joseph is survived by his three children, Joseph McCuen and wife, Nancy, Thomas and wife, Kristen, Louise Chase and husband, Kurt; eight grandchildren, Crystal, Justin, and Zachary Chase, Joshua, Shane, and Ryan McCuen, Joshua Viens and Andrea Fediani; eight great-grandchildren, Andrew James, Adrianna, Elijan, Jessie, Ashley, Xavier, Kaden, and Noah; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a son, Andrew McCuen; and two sisters, Virginia Horne and Marguerite Schoenewolff.Relatives and friends may gather with his family during calling hours on Monday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday Aug. 4, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield (meeting at the cemetery). Due to the health crisis mask and social distancing are required.In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation online,by phone, 1-800-ALZ-INFO, or by mail, The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation FDR Station, P.O. Box 220 New York, NY 10150.To leave an online condolence message or for more info visit