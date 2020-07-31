1/1
Joseph E. McCuen Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph E. McCuen Jr., 91, of Stafford Springs and formerly of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to the late Therese G. (Gagnon) McCuen.

Born on Dec. 27, 1928, in Hartford to the late Joseph E. Sr. and Minnie (Ammerman) McCuen. He had resided in Enfield for 57 years and the past three years in Stafford Springs. Joseph served his country proudly with the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1949 during WWII. Prior to retiring in 1991, he was employed with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 40-plus years of service. In his leisure time Joe enjoyed fishing, he was avid New York Giants, Red Sox, and UConn women's basketball fan, and a member of St. Martha Church, Enfield.

Joseph is survived by his three children, Joseph McCuen and wife, Nancy, Thomas and wife, Kristen, Louise Chase and husband, Kurt; eight grandchildren, Crystal, Justin, and Zachary Chase, Joshua, Shane, and Ryan McCuen, Joshua Viens and Andrea Fediani; eight great-grandchildren, Andrew James, Adrianna, Elijan, Jessie, Ashley, Xavier, Kaden, and Noah; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a son, Andrew McCuen; and two sisters, Virginia Horne and Marguerite Schoenewolff.

Relatives and friends may gather with his family during calling hours on Monday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday Aug. 4, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield (meeting at the cemetery). Due to the health crisis mask and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation online,

ALZinfo.org

by phone, 1-800-ALZ-INFO, or by mail, The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation FDR Station, P.O. Box 220 New York, NY 10150.

To leave an online condolence message or for more info visit

www.brownememorialchapels.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 31 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved