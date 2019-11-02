Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. Trudeau. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Joseph E. Trudeau, 87, of Manchester, passed Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital with his family by his side.Born Dec. 17, 1931 to the late Raymond and Yvonne (Cadieux) Trudeau, Joseph spent his life in Manchester. He met his wife, Gainore, in 1953 and was married Nov. 19, 1955.He worked at Balch's Nelco Tool and Moriarty Brothers before starting at Burroughs Corp. and eventually Unisys Corp. as a repairman and installer. Joseph served his country by joining the U.S. Navy in 1949 during the Korean War , and later served in the Army National Guard and Army Reserves making the rank of master sergeant.Joseph was a member of the Army & Navy Club as well as a town of Manchester volunteer fireman at Hose Company No. 2, SMFD, and was a Cub Scout leader. In his free time, he enjoyed playing cribbage, cards, and bowling with friends and relatives and working on his many automobiles. Joe also enjoyed making Italian meatballs and sauce along with pizzas and homemade wine. He enjoyed doing home repairs with the best carpenters and deer hunting in Maine along with an occasional good fishing trip and camping near the beach. He also enjoyed country music and helping his sons out. He and his wife also loved the many dogs they adopted from the shelter.Joseph is survived by his loving family, including his wife, Gai, and sons Richard "Rick" and Randy, along with his sister, Claire, and many, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Larry Trudeau, and sisters Carmen Hartley and Lise Gates.The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, Connecticut, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester at noon and burial in East Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

