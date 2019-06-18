Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. Wysocki. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph E. Wysocki, 87, of Vernon, beloved husband of 62 years to Shirley (Johndrow) Wysocki, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019.



Born in Stafford, the son of the late Peter and Edna (Heath) Wysocki, he grew up in Somers and has lived in Vernon for 62 years. Joseph proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement in 1997, Joe was employed by Gottier Fuel Company, Inc. in Vernon for over 34 years. He was a communicant of St. Bernard Church in Rockville. He was a life member of the Rockville Lodge 1359 B.P.O.E., a member of the Italian American Friendship Club in Tolland, the Italian Social Club in Vernon, and the American Legion Post 26 in Stafford. He was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge in Stafford, and Sphinx Shriners in Newington, Funsters Unit.



In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his son, Steven Wysocki of Vernon; a brother, Peter Wysocki and his wife, Phyllis, of Niantic; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister.



Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Cemetery, Kingsbury Avenue, Vernon, with military honors.



Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the , ATTN: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.



For online condolences and guest book, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Joseph E. Wysocki, 87, of Vernon, beloved husband of 62 years to Shirley (Johndrow) Wysocki, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019.Born in Stafford, the son of the late Peter and Edna (Heath) Wysocki, he grew up in Somers and has lived in Vernon for 62 years. Joseph proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement in 1997, Joe was employed by Gottier Fuel Company, Inc. in Vernon for over 34 years. He was a communicant of St. Bernard Church in Rockville. He was a life member of the Rockville Lodge 1359 B.P.O.E., a member of the Italian American Friendship Club in Tolland, the Italian Social Club in Vernon, and the American Legion Post 26 in Stafford. He was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge in Stafford, and Sphinx Shriners in Newington, Funsters Unit.In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his son, Steven Wysocki of Vernon; a brother, Peter Wysocki and his wife, Phyllis, of Niantic; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister.Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Cemetery, Kingsbury Avenue, Vernon, with military honors.Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the , ATTN: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.For online condolences and guest book, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 18 to June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close