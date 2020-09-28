1/
Joseph Edward "Joey" LaPlante Jr.
Mr. Joseph Edward "Joey" LaPlante Jr., 70, entered into rest September 20, 2020.

Mr. LaPlante was a native of Hartford, a former resident of East Windsor, having made North Augusta, South Carolina his home for the past 14 years. He was the son of the late Joseph Edward LaPlante and Ethel Beatrice Silva LaPlante and retired from Edart Tuck Rental Corporation as Operations Manager.

Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Janet A. LaPlante; his son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Felicia LaPlante, Coventry; three grandchildren; two brothers, Robert LaPlante and Gary LaPlante, both of Connecticut; and two cousins, Paula Vaillancourt of Connecticut, and Greg Silva of Florida.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at

www.PoseyCares.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 28 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
