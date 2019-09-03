Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph F. "Joe" McBride. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Funeral service 7:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph "Joe" F. McBride, 81, passed away, with his family by his side Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.



Born in Springfield, son of the late Joseph and Lily (McSheffrey) McBride, he lived in East Windsor for 30 years. Prior to that he lived in Enfield. Joseph was a retired machinist for Hamilton Standard. In his retirement, Joe found great enjoyment in driving school buses. Joe's fondest hobby was supporting his many grandchildren and could often be found at soccer games, dance recitals/competitions, band events, and award nights.



He leaves his wife of 30 years, Lorna M. (Aldrich) McBride; four daughters, Kerry Lee Ryan of Southwick, Massachusetts, Susan McBride of Monterey, California, Mary Hamilton and her partner, Lou, Wendy and her husband, Marc Veilleux, all of Enfield; two brothers and their wives, Hugh and Lydia McBride of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, and Robert and Ruth McBride of Granby; 12 grandchildren, Katelyn, Amanda (Greg), Lindsay, Kristopher, David, Noah, Alyssa, Sophie, Thomas, Holly, Madison, and Peter; and three great-grandchildren; and many nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by wife, Ann McBride; a brother, Martin McBride; two sons, David Orton, Matthew McBride; and a grandson, Mickey Ryan.



The family would like to send its sincere thanks to the nurses from the 10 Bliss Stepdown Unit, Conklin Building, 2nd Floor and Hospice Team at Hartford Hospital.



The funeral service will be Friday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road. Calling hours will precede the service Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7, 2019

