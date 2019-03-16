Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Ferreira Lavado. View Sign

Joseph Ferreira Lavado, known to many longtime friends simply as Smiley, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday morning, March 14, 2019.



Joseph was born in Hartford, graduating from Hartford Public High School. He moved to East Hartford in 1966 where he was a resident for much of his life.



Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Joao Ferreira Lavado and his beloved mother, Maria Nazereth (Pragano) Lavado; as well as his sisters, Deolinda "Dolly" Manuel and Leopoldina "Pauline" Newell. Joseph leaves behind his loving companion, Patricia T. Lavado; brothers, John Lavado Jr. and Edward Lavado; sisters, Eileen Crooks and Cynthia Gardner; children, Laura Lavado Parker and her husband, Randy, Teresa Lavado Maciolek and her husband, Jim, and Michael Lavado and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren, David, Tricia, Anelia, Lewis, Joseph, Grace, Leo, Michael, and Gennaro; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Joseph was a



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Christopher Church, Saint Edmund Campion Parish, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, East Hartford.



Family and friends may call on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury.



Joseph was a U.S. Navy veteran, a draftsman, a truck driver for Borden Dairy and Kendall Oil, the proprietor of the Bullpen Cafe in Hartford and the Liberty Pub Cafe in Southington, and a licensed practicing nurse. He was an athlete, playing semi-pro football, and was adept at basketball, baseball, softball, darts, bowling, and golf. He drew great enjoyment from games of chance and skill, and an avid fisherman and a boat lover. Joseph was a lifelong accomplished artist. He was a valued ally, and a formidable adversary. No matter what he was his smile was with him. He will be missed.

