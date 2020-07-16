Joseph Frank Surwill Sr., 73, of Henrico, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at his home on July 2, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 31, 1946, in Norwich and grew up in Colchester. Known to many as "Butch," he was the son of the late Joseph and Elsie (Hills) Surwill. Joseph was a veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force as an airman with the 835th Civil Engineering Squadron (TAC), attaining rank of sergeant (SGT E-4) at McConnell AFB in Wichita, Kansas. He retired from The Traveler's Insurance Company in Hartford after working in data processing for over 20 years. He was a business entrepreneur, opening a Cherrybrook Pet Supply Store in Manchester and Dunn-Rite Cleaning Services in Wethersfield before retiring to North Carolina.
Joseph was a former member of the Goldwing Motorcycle Club, Chapter D in Coventry and a former member of Lake Gaston Resort Men's Bowling League #300 in Gasburg, Virginia, before becoming an active member of the Mixed Bowling League #304.
He loved sharing time and traveling with his family and enjoyed being out in nature, boating, fishing, camping, and traveling around the country to almost every state. Joseph was an avid sports fan who closely followed the New England Patriots, Washington Redskins, UConn, NASCAR, and enjoyed coaching football and umpiring baseball. He had a love of raising and showing his champion Rottweilers.
Joseph had a wonderful sense of humor, a boyish charm, generous heart, and a broad smile that would light up any room. He was a great source of strength and comfort to many and will be forever loved and remembered by his wife, Diane (Miller) Surwill of North Carolina; his children, Anne Marie (James) Lussier of Georgia, Joseph Surwill Jr. of Colchester, Kimberly Allard of Vernon, Wayne (Donna) Allard of East Hartland, and Michelle (John) Rawson of Ellington; nephew Luke Surwill of Ellington; granddaughters Chellsie Ann, Hailey, Tina, and Alyssa; grandson John; numerous great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends near and far. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, William Surwill, and granddaughter, Alisa Marie Allard.
Walkthrough calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester (please wear a mask and maintain social distancing), followed by a 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Richard officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the new St. Andrew Cemetery, Colchester.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, American Heart Association
, or Patriot Guard Riders.
For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com