Joseph H. LaPierre Jr.
Joseph H. LaPierre Jr., 77, lifelong resident of Windsor Locks and beloved husband of 50 years to the late Isabella "Betty" (Ruggiero) LaPierre, was reunited with his wife in heaven on Aug. 16, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 22, 1942, son of the late Joseph H. LaPierre Sr. and Jean Duval LaPierre. He grew up in the Warehouse Point section of East Windsor and attended local schools. At the age of 16, Joe knew he had a future as an electrician. He completed his apprenticeship and worked for many local contractors, including P.J. Lodola & Sons, where he met many of his workers who to this day have remained his dear friends. Dreams of owning his own company finally became a reality in October of 1977 when he and his wife, with money saved for their summer vacation, opened J. H. LaPierre Jr. & Sons Electrical Contractors. Joe's legacy of quality workmanship and honesty lives on today as his son, Joey, carries on the family business.

Joe was a member of the Windsor Locks Volunteer Fire Department for many years where he rose through the officers' ranks and finally with a very experienced and knowledgeable officer's staff, he led the department as chief for five years from 1987 to 1992. He began his volunteer work with the Warehouse Point Fire Department before moving to Windsor Locks. He was a past member of the CT Fire Chiefs Association and the Independent Electrical Contractors Association.

He is survived by a son, Joseph H. LaPierre III and his wife, Gale, of Windsor Locks; two wonderful granddaughters, Nicolette LaPierre and her husband, Patrick Roy, and Kathryn LaPierre and her fiancé, Wesley Rollins, both of Windsor Locks; a sister, Jeanne Sinsigalli and her husband, Nicholas, of Enfield; brother-in-law, Melvin Patch; sister-in-law, Grace Ruggierio; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Carolyn Patchand, and his dear friend whom he called brother, Anthony "Tony D" DiMastrantonio.

Joe's family will receive relatives and friends for calling hours on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Roberts Bellarmine Church, 52 South Elm St., Windsor Locks. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow celebrated by Monsignor Robert A. O'Grady. He will be interred next to his wife in St. Mary Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required at both venues. Attendance may be limited at times in church to abide by the archdiocese's guidelines and the governor's executive order.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's memory may be made to St. Mary Church and the Windsor Locks Fire Department.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Roberts Bellarmine Church
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Roberts Bellarmine Church
August 18, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 18, 2020
Joey, Gale, and family- Our condolences to you all. I’ll remember your dad smiling- just like the picture posted here. May your memories bring smiles to your faces.

Much Love,
Sheila (Van Schelt) Robida and Family
Sheila Robida
Friend
August 18, 2020
Dear Joey and Family:
I remember when your Dad went to work for my Dad.
He was a great person and a great employee.
Many will miss him and I will also.
We are so saddened to read about your loss.
We regret that we are unable to attend in person to express our sympathies.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during these difficult times.
Sincerely, Paul and Lois Lodola
Paul
Friend
August 18, 2020
Condolences to the LaPierre family . Joe was a awesome guy who gave so much to his community, the brotherhood of Firemen and friends he made throughout the years. He will be greatly missed but always remembered....! RIP Chief !
Dave & Donna Root
Friend
