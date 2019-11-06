Joseph H. Tully, 83, of Manchester, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the VA Hospital in West Haven after a short battle with cancer.
A lifelong resident of Manchester, Joe was born to Emily (Rice) and Joseph V. Tully on Aug. 10, 1936. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1954, and enlisted in the Navy at age 17, serving aboard the USS McCaffery DD-860 as a radioman first class. He was a real estate broker for 50 years, starting with the Hayes Corporation then continuing on his own as Tully Real Estate. He married his high school sweetheart, Lucille Macri, in 1956. After her death in 1992, he was blessed to meet and marry Shirley Lorenzen in 1997. Joe enjoyed hunting, buying and selling antiques, collecting Manchester memorabilia, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. Throughout his life he was active in many civic organizations.
He is survived by his wife Shirley and his children and their spouses; Dorothy and Louis Zarrella, Kim and Ken Griffith, Dean and Helen Tully, and Alan and Heidi Tully; as well as 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; his brother Fred and Maryann Tully; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife (Lucille) he was predeceased by his granddaughter Amber Ruml and great-granddaughter Brooklyn Howard.
Calling hours will be Thursday, Nov. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday, Nov. 8, at St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester. Burial will follow at East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Army/Navy Club 1090 Main St., Manchester, CT, Victory Junction https://victoryjunction.org/ the-gift-of-camp, or Crazy Horse Memorial https://donate.crazyhorsememorial.org/
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019