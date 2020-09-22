1/1
Joseph J. Carenzo
Joseph J. Carenzo, 88, of Somers, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, son of the late Gustave and Elizabeth (Landry) Carenzo, he was a 1950 graduate of Cathedral High School in Springfield. He raised his family in Longmeadow and then moved to Somers over 30 years ago. Joseph was a purchasing manager for over 40 years, primarily for United Technologies. He was an excellent athlete and shared his love and talent for baseball with his grandson Alex. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He was a boat enthusiast and belonged to the Springfield Yacht Club in Agawam.

He leaves his wife of 67 years, Constance (Richmond) Carenzo; two daughters, Kathleen C. DeGray of Somers and Linda C. and her husband, Charles R. Cutler Jr., of Stafford Springs; five grandchildren, Sarah Brady and her husband, Adam, Jack Zachary, Alex Zachary and his wife, Rheia, Charles Cutler III, and Ashley Crenshaw and her husband, Cordero; and seven great-grandchildren, Owen, Cordero, Miyah, Sinclair, Luca, Ermias, and Liam.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Somers Center Cemetery on Battle Street in Somers. The family welcomes all who wish to attend. For online condolences, please visit

www.brownefuneralchapel.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2020.
