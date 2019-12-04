Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph J. DeFrancesco. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He was the son of the late Salvatore and Rose (Zaffino) DeFrancesco who emigrated from Calabria, Italy. Joe was born on Sept. 30, 1924, in Hartford and grew up attending school in West Hartford. As a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served from 1943 to 1945. This included being stationed in Scotland and the D-Day invasion into Normandy, France, on the USS Charles H. Roan DD 853.



Like his father, Joe's vocation for most of his life was as a barber. They settled in Stafford Springs where he owned his own barbering business until his retirement in 1993. Joe loved nothing more than cutting hair and solving the world's problems with his loyal base of customers. He enjoyed tinkering around his house, gardening, and enjoying the beautiful dahlias that were planted for him and his family each year by a very special customer and friend, David. His wonderful neighbors, Vera Marko and Gail Fisher, continued their friendships with him when he relocated. His new neighbors at Woodland Springs also embraced him with their friendship.



Joe leaves his sister, Teresa Coppel of Avon; his daughter, Rose DeFrancesco of Stafford Springs; and a son, Joseph DeFrancesco of Enfield. He also leaves his very loving "son-in-law" and friend Alan Panciera; and a very special "great-granddaughter," Maddie White, who captured his heart forever. Joe also has a nephew, David Ricuprio; and two nieces, Debra Boorman of York, Maine, and Karen Tyrol of West Hartford. He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Mildred (Gabriel) DeFrancesco; two sisters, Rosalie Mikan of Kentucky and Stella Williams of Cape Coral, Florida; a nephew, Ronald Cable of New Britain; and a grandson, Jason Tosakalas of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which broke his heart.



In his final years, Joe was lucky enough to be surrounded by people who truly loved him and gave to him like he was part of their family. The family wishes to thank everyone for everything that was done for him. The names are too numerous to mention, but it is quietly acknowledged and appreciated. The family also wishes to thank and acknowledge VITAS hospice for all its care and efforts through these last months as well.



Calling hours are Friday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St. (Route 190) in Somers. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.



