Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Church 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor , CT

Joseph J. Izzo Sr., of Ellington, formerly of East Hartford, the beloved husband of Carol (Jones) Izzo, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at his home.



Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Joseph Dominic Izzo and Mary (Bil) Izzo. Joe retired from the East Hartford Fire Department in 1994 after 26 years of service and was a lifelong local No. 9 roofer. In addition, he was self-employed as a local snowplow contractor for many years where he took care of various local businesses. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks East Hartford Lodge and later the Westbrook Lodge.



Joe's passions included recreational/competitive snowmobiling, his many Corvettes, dirt bikes, and boating. He also took great pride in spending time with his seven grandsons, whether it was playing backyard sports or cheering them on at their games. He made sure to be a part of their milestones.



In addition to his wife, Carol, of 58 years, he is survived by his children, Christine Brennan and her husband, Rick, of East Hartford, Patricia Donahue and her husband, Mark, of Ashford, Cynthia Cavaiuolo and her husband, Robert, of Cheshire, and Joseph J. Izzo Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, of Coventry; his grandchildren, Willis and Lawrence Brennan, Corey, Shawn, and Ryan Donahue, and Joseph J. Izzo III; his siblings, Edward and his wife, Jeanette, Carol and her husband, John, Mary "Babe," and John and his wife, Cheryl; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson, Michael Izzo.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor, followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery in Glastonbury. Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.



Donations can be made to







or to the East Hartford Fire Department.



For online condolences please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.