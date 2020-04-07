Joseph J. Kozaczka, 97, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center.
Born in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, son of the late John and Julia (Portenski) Kozaczka, he was a lifelong resident of Enfield. Joseph was a courier for the former Thompson Associates Printing Co., and previously was employed by Bigelow Sanford Carpet Co., until they closed operations in Enfield. He was a volunteer for the Thompson-ville Fire Department, a communicant of St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish (St. Patrick's Church), and a veteran of World War II, serving in the USCG Merchant Marine and the U.S. Navy in the Atlantic and MidEast theaters. Joe was a kind and gentle soul with a great sense of humor and quick wit.
His wife, Carmelina "Carmy," died in 2010. One of Joe's favorite activities with Carmy was to go out for coffee and a pastry. He and Carmy rarely passed a coffee shop without stopping. He is also predeceased by two brothers, Edmund and John Kozaczka; two sisters, Katherine Rodzen and Jane Rostkowski; and a nephew, Liborio DiMaria Jr. He leaves a nephew, Charles DiMaria of Georgia; six nieces, Paula Falkowski of New Hampshire, Laurie Seno of Wisconsin, Gail DiMaria of California, Lynn Mumblo and Hollis Krause, both of Colorado, and Julie Stahlhut of Virginia; two great-nieces, Amanda McBride of Georgia and Julia Falkowski of California. Joe also leaves his dear friends, Alva, Tony, Catherine, Adriana and Carla Torre of Enfield.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Home Helpers and Joe's caregivers, Kathy and Lana, for their loving attention and expertise.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish, 64 Pearl St., Enfield, CT 06082.
There will be a private graveside service at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020