Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph J. Kozaczka. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, son of the late John and Julia (Portenski) Kozaczka, he was a lifelong resident of Enfield. Joseph was a courier for the former Thompson Associates Printing Co., and previously was employed by Bigelow Sanford Carpet Co., until they closed operations in Enfield. He was a volunteer for the Thompson-ville Fire Department, a communicant of St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish (St. Patrick's Church), and a veteran of World War II, serving in the USCG Merchant Marine and the U.S. Navy in the Atlantic and MidEast theaters. Joe was a kind and gentle soul with a great sense of humor and quick wit.



His wife, Carmelina "Carmy," died in 2010. One of Joe's favorite activities with Carmy was to go out for coffee and a pastry. He and Carmy rarely passed a coffee shop without stopping. He is also predeceased by two brothers, Edmund and John Kozaczka; two sisters, Katherine Rodzen and Jane Rostkowski; and a nephew, Liborio DiMaria Jr. He leaves a nephew, Charles DiMaria of Georgia; six nieces, Paula Falkowski of New Hampshire, Laurie Seno of Wisconsin, Gail DiMaria of California, Lynn Mumblo and Hollis Krause, both of Colorado, and Julie Stahlhut of Virginia; two great-nieces, Amanda McBride of Georgia and Julia Falkowski of California. Joe also leaves his dear friends, Alva, Tony, Catherine, Adriana and Carla Torre of Enfield.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Home Helpers and Joe's caregivers, Kathy and Lana, for their loving attention and expertise.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish, 64 Pearl St., Enfield, CT 06082.



There will be a private graveside service at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.



Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit



www.brownefuneralchapel.com



Joseph J. Kozaczka, 97, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center.Born in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, son of the late John and Julia (Portenski) Kozaczka, he was a lifelong resident of Enfield. Joseph was a courier for the former Thompson Associates Printing Co., and previously was employed by Bigelow Sanford Carpet Co., until they closed operations in Enfield. He was a volunteer for the Thompson-ville Fire Department, a communicant of St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish (St. Patrick's Church), and a veteran of World War II, serving in the USCG Merchant Marine and the U.S. Navy in the Atlantic and MidEast theaters. Joe was a kind and gentle soul with a great sense of humor and quick wit.His wife, Carmelina "Carmy," died in 2010. One of Joe's favorite activities with Carmy was to go out for coffee and a pastry. He and Carmy rarely passed a coffee shop without stopping. He is also predeceased by two brothers, Edmund and John Kozaczka; two sisters, Katherine Rodzen and Jane Rostkowski; and a nephew, Liborio DiMaria Jr. He leaves a nephew, Charles DiMaria of Georgia; six nieces, Paula Falkowski of New Hampshire, Laurie Seno of Wisconsin, Gail DiMaria of California, Lynn Mumblo and Hollis Krause, both of Colorado, and Julie Stahlhut of Virginia; two great-nieces, Amanda McBride of Georgia and Julia Falkowski of California. Joe also leaves his dear friends, Alva, Tony, Catherine, Adriana and Carla Torre of Enfield.The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Home Helpers and Joe's caregivers, Kathy and Lana, for their loving attention and expertise.Memorial donations may be made to St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish, 64 Pearl St., Enfield, CT 06082.There will be a private graveside service at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close