Joseph J. Zaccaro, 88, joined his beloved wife, Beverly (Yost), in eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.



Born in Enfield, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Calogera (Arcadipane) Zarcaro, a lifelong resident of Enfield and a graduate of Enfield High School. Joseph worked as a produce manager at the First National Warehouse in Windsor Locks for over 20 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Mt. Carmel Society, a communicant of St. Bernard Church of St. Jeanne Jugan Parish and a proud U.S. Navy veteran. A known flirt and good time, Joe always greeted his grandsons with the usual "How are the ladies treating you?" Like his late wife, Beverly, he would often and amusedly mix up his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren's names when addressing them and would sometimes just settle for calling them "Charlie Brown" to keep it simple. His family will remember him as the ultimate fixer-upper, always tackling house projects at full speed, sweaty and shirtless. He will also be remembered for his playful nature in the pool, teaching his grandchildren how to drive, visiting his favorite breakfast spots around town, driving Bev to the casino or to get her lotto tickets, and celebrating holiday and special occasions with shots of Jägermeister. Growing up, his grandchildren would always find a big box of doughnuts or heavily frosted cupcakes waiting for them when they went to visit Grandpa (or Bubba) and Grandma. He will be missed, but his family finds comfort in that he is reunited, dancing and counting pennies with Beverly again.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Beverly, and his two sons, Joseph J. Zaccaro and David J. Zaccaro. He leaves his daughter and son-in-law, Lee-Etta and Matthew Burdick of Bonita Springs, Florida; daughter-in-law, Audrey Zaccaro of Colchester; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.



Services will be held Thursday, March 5, with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernard Church of St. Jeanne Jugan Parish, followed by a burial at St. Patrick Cemetery on King Street. Calling hours will precede the Mass at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, on Thursday from 8:30 to 10 a.m.



Donations may be made to the Enfield EMS, 1296 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.



