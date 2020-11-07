Joseph John Baron, 73, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Barbara M. (Massita) Baron, died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.Joe was born in Hartford on April 25, 1947, son of the late Francis C. and Angeline (Ferrari) Baron. A lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, Joe graduated from Windsor Locks High School with the Class of 1965. Joe volunteered with the Windsor Locks Fire Department for several years. He was married to the love of his life, Barbara, on Oct. 12, 1968, and they made their home in Windsor Locks and started a family. He went on to graduate from the Connecticut Police Academy and joined the Windsor Locks Police Department in 1972. Joe spent his entire career with the Windsor Locks Police Department and retired as sergeant after 34 years of service in 2006. He enjoyed family vacations in Cape Cod, puzzles, crosswords and cooking for his family. Joe had a special place in his heart for animals, especially his grand-puppies, Snoopy and Belle. A kind, caring, loving and devoted husband, father, brother and public servant to many, he will be dearly missed.Along with his wife, Barbara of Windsor Locks, he leaves his three daughters, Dorothy Baron of Windsor Locks, Katherine Arthur (Jeremie) of Ellington, and Amanda Baron (Timothy Terhune) of Simsbury; his siblings, Noreen Tait (Robert) of Windsor Locks, Francis C. Baron Jr. (Debra) of Windsor Locks, Anita Hinckley (Peter) of Windsor Locks; his brother-in-law, Dominic Massita of Utica, New York; and numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the Cremation Society of Connecticut Chapel (located in Carmon Windsor Funeral Home), 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. His family will receive guests prior to the service from 6 to 7 p.m. Guests are kindly asked to wear masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Burial will be private at the request of his family.Please visitfor online condolences.