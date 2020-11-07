1/1
Joseph John Baron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph John Baron, 73, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Barbara M. (Massita) Baron, died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Joe was born in Hartford on April 25, 1947, son of the late Francis C. and Angeline (Ferrari) Baron. A lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, Joe graduated from Windsor Locks High School with the Class of 1965. Joe volunteered with the Windsor Locks Fire Department for several years. He was married to the love of his life, Barbara, on Oct. 12, 1968, and they made their home in Windsor Locks and started a family. He went on to graduate from the Connecticut Police Academy and joined the Windsor Locks Police Department in 1972. Joe spent his entire career with the Windsor Locks Police Department and retired as sergeant after 34 years of service in 2006. He enjoyed family vacations in Cape Cod, puzzles, crosswords and cooking for his family. Joe had a special place in his heart for animals, especially his grand-puppies, Snoopy and Belle. A kind, caring, loving and devoted husband, father, brother and public servant to many, he will be dearly missed.

Along with his wife, Barbara of Windsor Locks, he leaves his three daughters, Dorothy Baron of Windsor Locks, Katherine Arthur (Jeremie) of Ellington, and Amanda Baron (Timothy Terhune) of Simsbury; his siblings, Noreen Tait (Robert) of Windsor Locks, Francis C. Baron Jr. (Debra) of Windsor Locks, Anita Hinckley (Peter) of Windsor Locks; his brother-in-law, Dominic Massita of Utica, New York; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the Cremation Society of Connecticut Chapel (located in Carmon Windsor Funeral Home), 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. His family will receive guests prior to the service from 6 to 7 p.m. Guests are kindly asked to wear masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Burial will be private at the request of his family.

Please visit

www.cremationct.com

for online condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved