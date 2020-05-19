Joseph John Blazinski, 98, of Manchester, died May 13, 2020.He was born in Hartford, April 1, 1922, the son of the late William and Bertha Blazinski. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Broderick) Blazinski. They were married for 71 years. He also leaves behind four children, Janet Vrecenak and husband, Robert, of Bolton, Karen Gartman and husband, Wayne, of Waco, Texas, Joseph Blazinski and wife, Leslie, of Manchester, and Ellie Doane of Manchester. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Scott Graff and partner, Kelly, of Birmingham, Alabama, Jacob Blazinski, Joshua Blazinski, and Ashley Palmer of Manchester, and Michael (Kat), Craig (Jessica), and Sharon Krawjewski. His great-grandchildren are Daxton, Dawson, Landon, and Mackenzie. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Stanley, Walter, and Edward; his sister, Pauline; and his son-in-law, Michael Doane.Joseph was a 1940 graduate of Hartford High School. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Navy from 1943 to 1946, stationed in the South Pacific. He started working for the Hartford post office as a mailman in 1947, and was a customer service manager at the time of his retirement in 1983. He was a communicant of St. Bartholemew Roman Catholic Church in Manchester. Joe, being a very good dancer, loved to polka and square dance. He was also a lifelong bowler. He and Mary enjoyed travel, and especially loved San Francisco, New Orleans, and Sarasota. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He was kind, intelligent, honest, and artistic. His family will miss him dearly.Holmes Funeral Home in Manchester is in charge of funeral arrangements.Burial will be private at East Cemetery, Manchester. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's research.For online condolences please visit