Joseph John Blazinski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph John Blazinski, 98, of Manchester, died May 13, 2020.

He was born in Hartford, April 1, 1922, the son of the late William and Bertha Blazinski. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Broderick) Blazinski. They were married for 71 years. He also leaves behind four children, Janet Vrecenak and husband, Robert, of Bolton, Karen Gartman and husband, Wayne, of Waco, Texas, Joseph Blazinski and wife, Leslie, of Manchester, and Ellie Doane of Manchester. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Scott Graff and partner, Kelly, of Birmingham, Alabama, Jacob Blazinski, Joshua Blazinski, and Ashley Palmer of Manchester, and Michael (Kat), Craig (Jessica), and Sharon Krawjewski. His great-grandchildren are Daxton, Dawson, Landon, and Mackenzie. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Stanley, Walter, and Edward; his sister, Pauline; and his son-in-law, Michael Doane.

Joseph was a 1940 graduate of Hartford High School. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Navy from 1943 to 1946, stationed in the South Pacific. He started working for the Hartford post office as a mailman in 1947, and was a customer service manager at the time of his retirement in 1983. He was a communicant of St. Bartholemew Roman Catholic Church in Manchester. Joe, being a very good dancer, loved to polka and square dance. He was also a lifelong bowler. He and Mary enjoyed travel, and especially loved San Francisco, New Orleans, and Sarasota. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He was kind, intelligent, honest, and artistic. His family will miss him dearly.

Holmes Funeral Home in Manchester is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Burial will be private at East Cemetery, Manchester. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's research.

For online condolences please visit

www.holmeswatkins.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 19 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 19, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Holmes Funeral Home - Manchester
May 19, 2020
Deepest sympathy- we loved you uncle joe. Rest in peace joe... love the Bis Bunch
Carole and jim Bis
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved