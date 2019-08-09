Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph M. "Huey" Donahue. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph M. "Huey" Donahue, originally from Enfield, and most recently living in Palmdale, Calif-ornia, died suddenly of an aortic aneurysm Friday, July 19, 2019.Joe was a 1980 graduate of Fermi High School, Enfield. He was a 1984 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point; he was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Gulf War. He was a member of Special Forces from 1988 to 1993. He then went on to work for the Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance in Northern Iraq until 1995, the Vietnam Veterans of America Foundation until 2007, and the Information Management and Mine Action Program until 2013. Since this time, Joe has been involved in multiple projects across the country.Joe is survived by his three children, Maggie, Lily, and Aidan Donahue of Virginia; his third wife, Rebecca Donahue of Arizona; his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Lisa Donahue of Connecticut; his sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Richard Osbaldiston of Kentucky; his three nephews, Nolan, Bryan, and Connor Donahue; his loving aunt, Nancy McIntyre; and many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Joan and Richard Donahue.There will be a private memorial gathering held near his childhood home in Enfield.If you would like to remember Joe with a donation, please choose an animal rescue organization of your choice. Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, 2019

