Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph M. Northrop. View Sign Service Information Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd Tolland , CT 06084 (860)-875-1415 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph M. Northrop, 15, of Tolland passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 26, 2019.



He was born Sept. 3, 2003, in Rockville to Christopher and Christine (Betton) Northrop. Joey was very involved in Track & Field at Tolland High School setting many personal records for himself and enjoyed helping his fellow athletes. He was an honor roll student and a proud member of the National Society of High School Scholars.



Besides his parents he is survived by his brother, Joshua from New Hampshire; and his sister, Jessica of Tolland; his maternal grandparents, Norma and Joseph Tarascio, Matthew and Mary Betton; his paternal grandparents, Lorraine and David Northrop of Florida; his aunts and uncles, Jason and Jackie Northrop of Shelton, Jackie Serrano of Florida, and Keri Betton of Oklahoma; and many, many cousins.



Relatives and friends may join the family Tuesday, July 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195), Tolland.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joseph's Name to THS Track and Field Fund, (please reference in the memo -THS/Joseph Northrop-Track) Tolland High School, 1 Eagle Hill, Tolland, CT 06084.



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







Joseph M. Northrop, 15, of Tolland passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 26, 2019.He was born Sept. 3, 2003, in Rockville to Christopher and Christine (Betton) Northrop. Joey was very involved in Track & Field at Tolland High School setting many personal records for himself and enjoyed helping his fellow athletes. He was an honor roll student and a proud member of the National Society of High School Scholars.Besides his parents he is survived by his brother, Joshua from New Hampshire; and his sister, Jessica of Tolland; his maternal grandparents, Norma and Joseph Tarascio, Matthew and Mary Betton; his paternal grandparents, Lorraine and David Northrop of Florida; his aunts and uncles, Jason and Jackie Northrop of Shelton, Jackie Serrano of Florida, and Keri Betton of Oklahoma; and many, many cousins.Relatives and friends may join the family Tuesday, July 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195), Tolland.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joseph's Name to THS Track and Field Fund, (please reference in the memo -THS/Joseph Northrop-Track) Tolland High School, 1 Eagle Hill, Tolland, CT 06084.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from July 1 to July 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close