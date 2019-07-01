Joseph M. Northrop, 15, of Tolland passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
He was born Sept. 3, 2003, in Rockville to Christopher and Christine (Betton) Northrop. Joey was very involved in Track & Field at Tolland High School setting many personal records for himself and enjoyed helping his fellow athletes. He was an honor roll student and a proud member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
Besides his parents he is survived by his brother, Joshua from New Hampshire; and his sister, Jessica of Tolland; his maternal grandparents, Norma and Joseph Tarascio, Matthew and Mary Betton; his paternal grandparents, Lorraine and David Northrop of Florida; his aunts and uncles, Jason and Jackie Northrop of Shelton, Jackie Serrano of Florida, and Keri Betton of Oklahoma; and many, many cousins.
Relatives and friends may join the family Tuesday, July 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195), Tolland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joseph's Name to THS Track and Field Fund, (please reference in the memo -THS/Joseph Northrop-Track) Tolland High School, 1 Eagle Hill, Tolland, CT 06084.
