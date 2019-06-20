Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 (860)-668-7324 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph "Joey" Martin Morrison, 48, of Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully Monday, June 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.



Born in Hartford Sept. 19, 1970, the son of Martin R. Morrison and Susan E. (Landry) Morrison, Joe was raised in Suffield and was a 1988 graduate of Suffield High School. He went on to receive his bachelor's degree in economics from UConn, where he was a Chi Phi fraternity member. For the past 25 years, he worked with his father as the Vice President of Fare Audit, Inc. Joe was the most generous, kindest, smartest, funniest person anyone had the fortune to know and would do anything for anyone, family or friends. Joe was an avid traveler, having traveled all over the globe, a sharp pool player, and loved playing a round of golf with his dad. Joe loved all things cars, especially high-end, high-speed vehicles; his love for cars only surpassed by his love for his family and many beloved friends. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family playing a challenging game of Trivial Pursuit.



He is survived by his mother and his father, Martin R. Morrison and Susan E. Morrison of West Suffield; his sister (and best friend), Jacqueline Morrison and her significant other, Christopher Piejko (who he considered his brother), of Newport, Rhode Island; his uncle, Leo Lebel of Simsbury; his extended family, Thomas and Dianne DePascale of Windsor Locks, Jeffrey DePascale, his wife, Nicole, and their children of Somers, and Tracy Mayrose and her husband, Glenn, of New York, New York; and let's not forget his furry nephews, Tripper and Jake; and his therapy kitties, Ollie and Maggie. He was predeceased by his aunt, Kim "Kimmy" Lebel. Joe was loved by so many and will be missed dearly by all his many friends.



The Morrisons would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, and staff of the St. Francis Hospital MSICU for their exceptional compassion and care.



A visitation will be held Saturday June 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N., Suffield. A memorial service will follow beginning at noon. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joe's memory may be made to animal shelters the Dumb Friends League, Denver, Colorado or The Simon Foundation Inc., Bloomfield, and please consider being an organ donor.



For condolences and directions please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







