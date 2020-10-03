Joseph P. "Joe" Harry was born Aug. 29, 1925, in Winchester, Virginia. He was raised in Winchester, the youngest of five children, having four older sisters. He joined the U.S. Army Air Force in 1943 during World War II. He became a pilot, attaining the rank of first lieutenant. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1951 with a degree in mechanical engineering. While there he married Anne Marie Malick.Anne and Joe had two sons. Donald Joseph, born on Jan. 2, 1953, and John Douglas, born March 25, 1956. They resided in Suffield for 50 years before moving to Shelburne, Vermont, near their oldest son and his family. In addition to his wife and sons, Joe leaves his beloved grandson, Douglas Harry.The family wishes to thank Joe's many friends and colleagues that have enriched his life and supported him through the years.Please visitto share your memories and condolences.