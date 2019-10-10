Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph P. "Joe" Miller Sr.. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM All Saints Church 25 School St. Somersville , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph P. "Joe" Miller Sr., 65, of Somers, entered into eternal peace Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



The son of the late John and Lorraine (Wint) Miller, Joe was born and raised in Pennsylvania. He lived in Enfield and Somers for most of his life and was a parishioner of All Saints Church. Joe owned and operated Joseph Miller Home Improvements for many years before his employment at Home Depot in Enfield where he worked for 20 years as an associate in the Kitchen Design Center. Joe loved music and was a very talented guitar player and singer. He also enjoyed drawing, art, and challenging his luck with scratch tickets.



Joe is survived by three children, Joseph P. Miller Jr. and his wife, Jaymee, of Berlin, Michael O. Miller and his wife, Sara, of Bristol, and Nina M. Miller of Raleigh, North Carolina; two grandsons, Jacob and Joshua Miller; two brothers, Mark Miller and his wife, Chris, of New Jersey, and William Miller and his wife, Maria, of Somers; two sisters, Mary Miller of Somers, and Maureen Miller of North Haven; three nieces; and three nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, John and James Miller.



Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somersville. (Please meet at Church). Burial will be private.



Donations in Joseph's name may be made to the Town of Berlin Community Services, 240 Kensington Rd., Berlin, CT 06037.



